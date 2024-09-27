Following a reading, Fr Perry Gildea, who is the charity’s spiritual advisor, reflected on the legacy of St Vincent, highlighting his mission of helping strangers in war torn places and raising much needed funds to aid the hungry and thirsty.

Fr Perry emphasised how the society, founded by Frédéric Ozanam 180 years ago, continues to still be very relevant today, with members visiting people in their local communities who seek practical assistance on a daily basis.

Board members of the charity also took part in the service with music provided by SVP Ambassador Malachi Cush.

Mary Waide, SVP regional president for the Northern Region, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Bishop McGuckian to celebrate our Feast Day Mass in this special anniversary year for The Society of St Vincent de Paul.

"We all enjoyed the beautiful music performed by our Ambassador Malachi Cush and I would like to express my special thanks to Fr Vincent Cushnahan who hosted SVP with such warm hospitality.”

Last year SVP spent approximately £5 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland, responding to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public. If you would like more information about the society, email [email protected], or call 028 9035 1561.

1 . SVP celebrates 180 years SVP members from Ballymena attend St Vincent de Paul Feast Day Mass at St Vincent de Paul Parish Church Ligoniel, in Belfast. Photo: Contributed

2 . SVP celebrates 180 years SVP members from west Belfast, Ards and North Down attend St Vincent de Paul Feast Day Mass at St Vincent de Paul Parish Church Ligoniel. Photo: Contributed

3 . SVP celebrates 180 years Most Reverend Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Down and Connor, is joined by SVP Ambassador Malachi Cush, SVP Regional President Mary Waide, Fr Vincent Cushnahan and Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, at St Vincent de Paul Parish Church Ligoniel, Belfast. Photo: Contributed