11 sizzling pictures as Brackagh Big Breakfast serves up a tasty community get-together near Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Oct 2025, 13:23 BST
There was plenty of tasty fare to be had at the Brackagh Big Breakfast on Saturday morning.

Photographer Tony Hendron snapped these pictures of some of those who supported the event in Brackagh Orange Hall.

Janice Barr and husband Travis enjoying their fyy-up at Brackagh Orange Hall. PT41-235.

Gareth and Mandy Watson pictured at the Brackagh Big Breakfast event on Saturday. PT41-241.

The men behind the breakfasts...Working behind the scenes to provide the food for the Brackagh Big Breakfast are from left, Ian Toal, Maurice Adair, Mark Wright, Eddie Toal and Robert Fryars. PT41-237.

Members of the Neill family waiting patiently for their fry-ups. Included are from left, Ashley, Laura, Pauline, Raymond and Alan. PT41-240.

