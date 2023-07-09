There was a great atmosphere at a charity barbecue held at The Head O' The Road pub garden at Tartaraghan, Portadown on Friday evening.

The event raised the grand sum of £1,370.70 in aid of The Malawi Projects which supports sustainable projects that provide healthcare, education, irrigation, and food production to promote self sufficiency.

The organisation’s warehouse and shop on the nearby Clontlew Road was recently gutted by fire and the barbecue was part of an effort to raise money to help the project get back on track.

A spokesperson for The Malawi Projects said: “We had a great night in Head o' The Road where Esther and John put on a fundraising barbecue for us. There were some fantastic raffle prizes donated and we are very grateful to all the local businesses for their support.

"We are doing our very best to get Malawi Projects shop up and running again as do many of you have told us you miss it. It is also the cornerstone of our fundraising towards our monthly payments of £3,250 which we send to Malawi .

"What can we say except a massive thank you to Esther and John for throwing such a fantastic event. The food was fabulous, the hard working staff were excellent and the singer was absolutely brilliant.

"The atmosphere was great and there were lots and lots of people there who enjoyed themselves while supporting our projects. Thanks to everyone for buying raffle tickets, attending on the night and for ongoing support for the Malawi Projects.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped us to date and if you can spare anything to donate we would be very grateful, thank you in advance.”

Photographer Tony Hendron snapped these great pictures at Friday evening’s fundraising event.

