This year’s festivities followed the theme of ‘Country comes to the city’ to celebrate and showcase country life.

Island Arts Centre has been working with local schools and community groups over the recent months, providing a variety of arts workshops in order to create the fantastic content on show at the parade including the costumes, props and decoration of Lisburn city. They were supported by Streetwise Carnival Productions who are no strangers to providing impressive and festive parades that are full of life, creativity and colour.

The parade was led by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan, who described the event as “an incredibly special day for our community, my family and I”.

"The Mayor’s carnival parade always prides itself on being a fun and exciting day for all, and today certainly lived up to that. It was a delight to see so many schools and groups taking part – some new faces and some familiar. Putting together a carnival parade takes a lot of hard work but it’s safe to say, everyone involved had a really, fun time,” he said.

"The Mayor’s carnival parade and family fun day brings so many people together and is a fantastic opportunity to support good causes. This year my chosen charity is the Cancer Fund for Children and I am overwhelmed and grateful by people’s generosity today.”

The parade’s floats and carnival creations were a celebration of all thing’s country and the rural way of life, and our local farming community, were themes throughout the parade.

There were also some festival favourites including stiltwalkers, who walked the entire parade route from a height, lively carnival music and some majorly impressive floats.

The family fun day followed in Wallace Park, offering food, a rich assortment of live entertainment and exciting arena acts.

Highlights included the popular superheroes and princesses who roamed the park, a petting farm, arts and craft workshops while adrenaline junkies had their share of fun fair rides and assault course activities.

There was an impressive selection of retro cars, fire engines and of course tractors, including the grey Fergie – the invention of Harry Ferguson from Growell, near Annahilt.

The mayor added: “I hope everyone who came along and those involved in the event in any way, enjoyed themselves as much as my family and I have. It was great to see such fun being had in the city centre and Wallace Park which complimented our wonderful ‘Guess How Much I Love You’ public art and literature trails. For those interested, the ‘Guess How Much I Love You’ Summer Arts Festival is now on sale and will be a great continuation of creative fun’.”

