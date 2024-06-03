2 . Benone Holiday Park Benone Holiday and Leisure Park, 53 Benone Avenue, Limavady

Located next to Benone Beach, a pristine stretch of coastline that offers breathtaking views across Lough Foyle to Donegal. They have 80 touring pitches with electric, 33 of which are detailed as "super pitches". In addition to touring pitches, they have 6 glamping lodges.Wild camping is allowed, but ensure you leave no trace and respect the local environment.For more information, go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/caravan-parks/benone-caravan-park Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council website