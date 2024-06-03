And for anyone looking for a unique camping experience, there are several unusual spots that promise an unforgettable stay.
Whether you prefer glamping in luxurious pods or wild camping under the stars, these locations offer something for everyone.
Here are some of the most unusual camping spots in Northern Ireland, perfect for adventurous souls:
1. Finn Lough Forest Domes, 37 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Enniskillen
Finn Lough offers a unique glamping experience with its luxurious forest domes, providing 180-degree transparent walls for an immersive nature experience.Each dome includes a four-poster bed, en-suite bathroom, and private sitting area, allowing guests to enjoy the beauty of the forest in comfort.The site also offers various amenities including a restaurant, spa, and guided nature walks.For more information go to https://www.finnlough.com/ Photo: Finn Lough Forest Domes
2. Benone Holiday Park Benone Holiday and Leisure Park, 53 Benone Avenue, Limavady
Located next to Benone Beach, a pristine stretch of coastline that offers breathtaking views across Lough Foyle to Donegal. They have 80 touring pitches with electric, 33 of which are detailed as "super pitches". In addition to touring pitches, they have 6 glamping lodges.Wild camping is allowed, but ensure you leave no trace and respect the local environment.For more information, go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/caravan-parks/benone-caravan-park Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council website
3. Gorse Hill Farm, 37 Slievenaman Rd, Newcastle
Gorse Hill Farm offers luxury glamping pods nestled in the Mourne Mountains. Each pod is equipped with modern amenities such as an electric heater, power sockets, and LED lighting.The site includes an amenity block with showers, toilets, and a fully equipped kitchen.The location provides stunning views across Strangford Lough to the Mourne Mountains meaning guests can relax around the fire pit and enjoy stargazing in this tranquil setting.For more information go to http://mourneselfcatering.com/GlampingPodsSite.php Photo: Gorse Hill Farm
4. Castle Ward, Strangford, Downpatrick
Castle Ward is an 18th-century mansion set in 820 acres of walled demesne with walking trails and a variety of camping options.The site offers historical reenactments and themed activities, making it a fun and educational camping experience.Their facilities include caravan pitches, glamping pods, and tent spaces with modern amenities.For more information go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/northern-ireland/castle-ward-caravan-park Photo: National Trust