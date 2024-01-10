Gyms in Cookstown and Magherafelt are reporting an increase in business as local people work off the excesses of Christmas and New Year.

Both towns can boast some of best equipped and staffed gyms in the Mid Ulster area.

Aaron McGonigle, owner of Aaron's Gym in Cookstown, says the New Year is traditionally the time when people feel like making a change to their lives by introducing some fitness training which will set them them up both physically and mentally for the year ahead.

Most of the gyms provide one-to-one training with specially taylored workouts to meet the needs of the individual, or you can just drop in and do your own thing.

It's a good time to get fit and visit a local gym.

Since New Year's Day there has been a steady increase in users at Aaron's Gym - both new and old, male and female, of all age groups.

Aaron says one of the goals of his gym is to provide users with a sense of physical, mental and emotional well-being while making the experience enjoyable.

He explained that they worked closely with other organisations in the community, as he firmly believes it is important to give back to the community.

"We have a wide range of age groups from 13 years to 70," said Aaron, who stressed it was important for people to continue working out as they get older.

Retaining muscle strength is very important and training can help older people rebuild and maintain muscle. “Don’t lose it, use it” said Aaron.

It's not too late to get involved in a fitness class, here are 12 local gyms to check out what they have to offer and if they suit your needs:

Aaron's Gym Cookstown Tel 028 8675 8170; [email protected]

Mecca Performance Cookstown Tel 028 8673 8298; [email protected]

Premier Gym Magherafelt Tel 028 7963 1450; [email protected]

York Performance Magherafelt, visit yorkperformance website for contact details

Re Academy Magherafelt, Tel 07597 629248; [email protected]

GMC Performance, Castledawson, Tel 07565 095461; [email protected]

Hollywood Fitness Cookstown, Tel 07880 877888

Greenvale Leisure Centre Magherafelt, Tel 028 7963 2796 [email protected]

Apex Fitness, Magherafelt, Tel 07766 714970 [email protected]

Bodypro Performance, Moneymore, Tel 07719 575143 [email protected]