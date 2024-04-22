12 fun photos from 80s themed disco at Whitehead Community Centre in 2010

As the music festival season commences, the Carrick Times archive has provided a reminder of Whitehead’s own unique take on rock and pop legends from 2010.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:42 BST

Members of the community entered into the spirit of the occasion at an 80s themed disco organised by Whitehead, Lourdes and Ballycarry primary schools' PTAs .

Here’s a dozen photos from the fun event at Whitehead Community Centre. Recognise yourself or the ‘acts’!

Musical memories at the 80s themed disco in Whitehead in 2010.

Having a great time at the 80s themed disco at Whitehead Community Association organised by Whitehead, Lourdes and Ballycarry primary schools' PTAs in 2010.

Lorena Wilson and Fiona Hogg enjoying the 80s themed disco in 2010.

Jason and Elisa Tweedie go back in time

