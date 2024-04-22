12 Northern Ireland based businesses serving up dog treats for your furry friend

2 . Hound and Hooman NI

Hound and Hooman is one of Northern Ireland’s first online and mobile natural treat doggie pick n mix. The family run business is based in County Antrim and was started for two reasons. The first was because the family felt it was a struggle to find local and healthy natural treats that their own dogs were happy with. The second was that the creator Linzi struggled with mental health and felt that having something she was passionate about to focus on would really help. All of the treats are homemade to be healthy and accessible to local families. For more information, go to houndandhoomanni.co.uk/ Photo: Hound and Hooman NI Facebook