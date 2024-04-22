12 Northern Ireland based businesses serving up dog treats for your furry friend

Just like us, each of our furry friends require different nutrients, with some ingredients better to be avoided.
If you want to treat your pet and support Northern Ireland businesses at the same time, there are actually a lot of healthy dog food brands closer to home than you may realise.
Here’s a list of 12 Northern Ireland-based dog treat businesses that you might like to check out for your furry friend.
1. The Doggie Pawtisserie
After realising that they weren’t happy with the ingredients in supermarket-bought treats, the Doggie Pawtisserie started to make homemade treats for their own dogs. They shared them with family and friends’ dogs, which then gave them the idea of expanding into making them for dogs everywhere to enjoy. The Doggie Pawtisserie has one aim - to make homemade, tasty, artisan treats for your doggie family members. They don't use any unnecessary extra ingredients, artificial flavourings or colourings.For more information, go to thedoggiepawtisserie.co.uk Photo: The Doggie Pawtissirie facebook
2. Hound and Hooman NI
Hound and Hooman is one of Northern Ireland’s first online and mobile natural treat doggie pick n mix. The family run business is based in County Antrim and was started for two reasons. The first was because the family felt it was a struggle to find local and healthy natural treats that their own dogs were happy with. The second was that the creator Linzi struggled with mental health and felt that having something she was passionate about to focus on would really help. All of the treats are homemade to be healthy and accessible to local families. For more information, go to houndandhoomanni.co.uk/ Photo: Hound and Hooman NI Facebook
3. Barkelicious Bakes
Barkelicious Bakes is dedicated to providing unique products for your dog, something different from the day to day dog products that you can get in a supermarket. They make natural and healthy dog snacks made only from the finest natural ingredients without any added preservatives, colourants or artificial additives.Their philosophy is very simple: they don’t sell anything, which they would not give to their own dogsAt the heart of the business is their own Newfoundland Maggie, who has several health problems, restricting what she can eat. This helps to motivate their team to make treats that are suitable for a wide range of health issues.For more information, go to barkeliciousbakes.com/ Photo: Barkelicious Bakes facebook
4. Taggarts Dog Treats
The small family run business, based in Ballymena are passionate about dogs, their health, training, behaviour and what makes them the amazing companions they are.Coming from very humble beginnings, Taggarts dog treats products are now used and recommended by many of the best professional dog trainers throughout the country. They have also been used from the green carpets of Crufts to The World Agility Championships, promising that your furry friend is sure to enjoy them, while getting all the nutrients that they need.For more information, go to taggartsdogtreats.com/ Photo: Taggarts Dog Treats website