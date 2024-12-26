12 of the best pictures from the Down Royal Boxing Day races

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Dec 2024, 17:44 GMT
The annual Boxing Day races at Down Royal proved an enjoyable outing once again this year.

These race-goers took the opportunity to turn on the style for their festive day at the races.

Enjoying the Metcollect Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse are Sophia Donnelly and Zara Fearon.

1. Boxing Day races

Enjoying the Metcollect Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse are Sophia Donnelly and Zara Fearon. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse are Sophie McCreath and Kloe Smyth.

2. Boxing Day races

Pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse are Sophie McCreath and Kloe Smyth. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

All smiles at the Metcollect Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse are Ellie Brown, Robyn Minnie and Evie Russell.

3. Boxing Day races

All smiles at the Metcollect Boxing Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse are Ellie Brown, Robyn Minnie and Evie Russell. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Oliwia Kozlowska and Sophie Ellis pictured at Down Royal

4. Boxing Day races

Oliwia Kozlowska and Sophie Ellis pictured at Down Royal Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

