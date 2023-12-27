From Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty to Orla McCool in Derry Girls, Northern Ireland has its share of eccentric, unique and comedic characters.
Their idiosyncrasies, unconventional charm, and magnetic personalities have become an integral part of our entertainment scene, keeping audiences entertained for years.
Here are 12 of the most memorable Northern Irish characters in fiction, each adding their unique flair to their storylines.
1. Jim McDonald (Coronation Street)
Jim McDonald is a fictional character from the popular soap Coronation Street, played by Charles Lawson. Jim’s ‘so it is’ saying became a popular catchphrase on the show along with his many eccentric and bizarre storylines. Jim had a turbulent relationship with his on-off spouse Liz McDonald and his children Steve and Andy. He was the local hard man on the cobbles and was easily recognised by his iconic moustache. In and out of trouble you can’t help but fall for Jim’s Northern Irish charm, humour and colloquialisms, ‘so yous are’. Photo: IMDB
2. Orla McCool (Derry Girls)
Louise Harland’s quirky portrayal of the kooky character Orla in the hit TV show Derry Girls has captured the nation's heart. Orla’s quirkiness and eccentric behaviours do not detach her from people, it’s exactly the reason why she’s quickly become a fan favourite, and who can forget that talent show performance? Orla is appreciated and accepted by everyone around her and she doesn’t seem to care if she fits in.
Orla’s bizarre one-liners, such as, ‘I don’t smoke either, I just like meltin’ stuff’ always create comedy gold Photo: IMDB
3. Police Superintendent Ted Hastings (Line of Duty)
Having appeared in all six series of Line of Duty, the Irish officer is now known for his witty lines, sarcastic comments and love of tracking down 'bent coppers'.
Played by Northern Ireland’s Adrian Dunbar, Ted Hastings is known for his unique delivery of one liners such as, ‘I didn’t float up the lagan in a bubble’ and ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey, can we just move this thing along before it drives us all round the bloody bend?”.
His broad accent and quick wit made the character of Hastings a favourite amongst viewers, with catch phrases such as ‘now we’re sucking diesel’ a well known and loved saying for many fans. Photo: IMDB
4. Uncle Andy (Give My Head Peace)
Uncle Andy, played by Martin Reid in the hit Comedy TV and stage show, ‘Give My Head Peace’ is one of the show's most eccentric characters and that’s really saying something seeing as all the characters have their extreme quirks. Uncle Andy is an old-fashioned traditional loyalist whose twin loves are British Ulster and of course, Elvis Presley.
Uncle Andy is very argumentative, and determined to take offence at even the slightest suggestion that someone is trying to oppress him. Their combined lack of intelligence and foresight often cause these plans to fail, much to the audience's amusement. In a similar respect, he is repeatedly barred from the Loyalist Knee Breakers Social Club or the Orange Order due to his tricks or inappropriate conduct.
As an audience, you can’t help but laugh at the eccentric situations Uncle Andy lands himself in. Photo: IMDB