4 . Uncle Andy (Give My Head Peace)

Uncle Andy, played by Martin Reid in the hit Comedy TV and stage show, ‘Give My Head Peace’ is one of the show's most eccentric characters and that’s really saying something seeing as all the characters have their extreme quirks. Uncle Andy is an old-fashioned traditional loyalist whose twin loves are British Ulster and of course, Elvis Presley. Uncle Andy is very argumentative, and determined to take offence at even the slightest suggestion that someone is trying to oppress him. Their combined lack of intelligence and foresight often cause these plans to fail, much to the audience's amusement. In a similar respect, he is repeatedly barred from the Loyalist Knee Breakers Social Club or the Orange Order due to his tricks or inappropriate conduct. As an audience, you can’t help but laugh at the eccentric situations Uncle Andy lands himself in. Photo: IMDB