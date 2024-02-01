12 photos from annual MV Princess Victoria disaster commemoration in Larne

The 71st anniversary of the tragic loss of 136 passengers and crew in raging gales in the North Channel as the ship tried to reach its dock in Larne in 1953 was marked at the town’s Princess Victoria Memorial.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, joined families and representatives from organisations in the community in laying wreaths.

Meanwhile, the outstanding work of the RNLI and lifeboat crews – those who were saved were brought ashore by the Donaghadee lifeboat Sir Samuel Kelly - was highlighted at the second annual Princess Victoria Memorial Lecture at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

Delivered by Alan Cousar, of Donaghadee Heritage Preservation and Shirley Cochrane, whose father and grandfather were lifeboat crew members involved in the rescue, the lecture looked at the history of the lifeboat station and the families involved in manning the lifeboat.

1 . Annual Commemoration Members of the Ogilby family preparing to lay their wreath at the memorial. Photo: David Hume

2 . Annual Commemoration Harbour Master Stuart Wilson from the Port of Larne taking part in the commemoration. Photo: David Hume

3 . Annual Commemoration A wreath is laid on behalf of the Locke family. Photo: David Hume

4 . Annual Commemoration Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1953 tragedy. Photo: David Hume