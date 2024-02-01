Register
12 photos from annual MV Princess Victoria disaster commemoration in Larne

The annual commemoration of the MV Princess Victoria disaster was held in Larne yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Feb 2024, 18:21 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 18:41 GMT

The 71st anniversary of the tragic loss of 136 passengers and crew in raging gales in the North Channel as the ship tried to reach its dock in Larne in 1953 was marked at the town’s Princess Victoria Memorial.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, joined families and representatives from organisations in the community in laying wreaths.

Meanwhile, the outstanding work of the RNLI and lifeboat crews – those who were saved were brought ashore by the Donaghadee lifeboat Sir Samuel Kelly - was highlighted at the second annual Princess Victoria Memorial Lecture at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

Delivered by Alan Cousar, of Donaghadee Heritage Preservation and Shirley Cochrane, whose father and grandfather were lifeboat crew members involved in the rescue, the lecture looked at the history of the lifeboat station and the families involved in manning the lifeboat.

