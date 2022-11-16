12 photos from Larne's Christmas tree lights celebrations in 2006
Larne’s countdown to Christmas will start in earnest this Friday (November 18) with a parade from the Market Yard followed by the switching on of the tree lights at Broadway at 7.30pm.
By Terry Ferry
2 hours ago
Updated
16th Nov 2022, 7:28pm
There will be a full programme of entertainment at Broadway from 5pm with Sound Goods Music and performances by Larne Cheerleading Club, The Salvation Army, Freefall and Larne Music Yard.
And to get you in the mood here’s a selection of photos of seasonal celebrations from Larne and the surrounding areas from 2006.
Page 1 of 3