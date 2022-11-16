Register
Santa and his reindeer travelled to the Larne Christmas lights switch on in the back of a limousine in 2006. LT48-335-PR

12 photos from Larne's Christmas tree lights celebrations in 2006

Larne’s countdown to Christmas will start in earnest this Friday (November 18) with a parade from the Market Yard followed by the switching on of the tree lights at Broadway at 7.30pm.

By Terry Ferry
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 7:28pm

There will be a full programme of entertainment at Broadway from 5pm with Sound Goods Music and performances by Larne Cheerleading Club, The Salvation Army, Freefall and Larne Music Yard.

And to get you in the mood here’s a selection of photos of seasonal celebrations from Larne and the surrounding areas from 2006.

Enjoying the Dixon Park Christmas tree celebrations in 2006 LT51-344-PR

Some of those who helped out at the 2006 Ballygally Christmas tree lighting and the singing afterwards in Ballygally Castle Hotel. LT51-343-PR

Starting the countdown to Christmas 2006 at Antiville. LT51-325-PR

Olderfleet Primary School leading the carol singing at the Larne Harbour Christmas tree in 2006. LT49-370-PR

