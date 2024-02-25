Register
BREAKING
Julie and Jimmy Woods who enjoyed a fun night out at the Friends Of Portadown College table quiz in Portadown Rugby Club. PT09-212.Julie and Jimmy Woods who enjoyed a fun night out at the Friends Of Portadown College table quiz in Portadown Rugby Club. PT09-212.
Julie and Jimmy Woods who enjoyed a fun night out at the Friends Of Portadown College table quiz in Portadown Rugby Club. PT09-212.

12 photos of brain-teasing fun at Portadown College parents and friends' annual quiz night

The annual quiz organised by parents and friends of Portadown College proved to be a grand success on Friday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT

The event, held in Portadown Rugby Club, gave teams the chance to pit their wits in a speed quiz format – all while raising funds for school projects.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun on the night.

Looking confident at the Friends Of Portadown College table quiz are from left, Nigel Speers, Matthew Ball, Kate Ball and Helen Doogan. PT09-209.

1. Quiz night

Looking confident at the Friends Of Portadown College table quiz are from left, Nigel Speers, Matthew Ball, Kate Ball and Helen Doogan. PT09-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ready for the questions at the annual Friends Of Portadown College quiz are from left, Helen McCann, Andrea Herron and Joshua Herron. PT09-208.

2. Quiz night

Ready for the questions at the annual Friends Of Portadown College quiz are from left, Helen McCann, Andrea Herron and Joshua Herron. PT09-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the fun at the Friends Of Portadown College quiz are from left, Stuart Henderson, Sandra Coulter, Emily and Joshua Henderson and mum Karen. PT09-210.

3. Quiz night

Enjoying the fun at the Friends Of Portadown College quiz are from left, Stuart Henderson, Sandra Coulter, Emily and Joshua Henderson and mum Karen. PT09-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the Parents and Friends of Portadown College committee who organised the fundraising quiz at Portadown Rugby Club. PT09-201.

4. Quiz night

Members of the Parents and Friends of Portadown College committee who organised the fundraising quiz at Portadown Rugby Club. PT09-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page