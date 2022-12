Downshire School pupils who took part in the Christmas concert in 2009, Chloe Dunlop, Bethany Williams and Emma McWilliam. Ct52-025tc

12 photos of Christmas past (2006 -2010) at Downshire School

The lead up to Christmas is always a busy time for schools as was the case at the former Downshire School, Carrickfergus, which a search through the Carrick Times archives found.