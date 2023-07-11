Register
Pictured at the Cloughmills Dist LOL annual church service on Sunday. Credit McAuley MultimediaPictured at the Cloughmills Dist LOL annual church service on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Pictured at the Cloughmills Dist LOL annual church service on Sunday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

12 photos of Cloughmills district church service

The lodges and brethren of Cloughmills held their church service on Sunday.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

Bands and brethren from the surrounding lodges took part in the event.

Here’s a selection of photos of the parade to the service.

For full coverage of all the Twelfth of July parades in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, keep an eye on the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

