12 photos of much-loved Carrick buildings that have evolved or gone

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 18:33 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 09:18 BST
Here’s a selection of photos featuring businesses and buildings that have been transformed or are no longer with us in Carrickfergus.

The Carrick Times images from the not too distant past illustrate the changing face of the town and surrounding area.

From the weekly shopping at Crazy Prices to the weekend work-out at Carrick Leisure Centre, enjoy the short trip back in time.

The entrance to Carrickfergus Leisure Centre before a major revamp and rebranding as the Amphitheatre.

1. Town Treasures

The entrance to Carrickfergus Leisure Centre before a major revamp and rebranding as the Amphitheatre. Photo: National World

The old Crazy Prices building. Many families from Woodburn and beyond went there for their weekly shopping and other essentials, in the days before other major retailers had a foothold in the town.

2. Town Treasures

The old Crazy Prices building. Many families from Woodburn and beyond went there for their weekly shopping and other essentials, in the days before other major retailers had a foothold in the town. Photo: National World

The former Royal George Hotel in Whitehead. This picture was taken before the building was demolished in 1999.

3. Town Treasures

The former Royal George Hotel in Whitehead. This picture was taken before the building was demolished in 1999. Photo: National World

Familiar to many as the Central Bar, the premises were known for period from late 1996 as Chandlers Restaurant.

4. Town Treasures

Familiar to many as the Central Bar, the premises were known for period from late 1996 as Chandlers Restaurant. Photo: National World

