12 pictures as Carnlough New Year's Day swimmers take a dip for Ballymena branch of the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association
The annual New Year’s Day swim, organised by the Ballymena branch of the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association, has taken place at Carnlough Harbour.
This is the 51st time the event has been held, established by four late members John McNeil, Billy Bell, Danny Wylie, and Aidan Metrusty. The charity fundraiser would have celebrated its 50th anniversary in January 2021 but the milestone celebration had to be postponed for a year due to the Covid pandemic.
The hardy participants braved the bracing Antrim coast conditions to jump, dive or step more gingerly into the water, to the cheers of their supporters.
Among those who took part was Hugo Carlin, who notched up his 50th dip at popular Carnlough event.