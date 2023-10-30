12 pictures: Big turnout - despite the rain - for Cookstown Halloween event
Despite the torrential rain, huge crowds turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Halloween event and fireworks at Mid Ulster Sports Arena on Saturday night.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:52 GMT
The free event took place from 6pm ending with the spectacular fireworks display at 8pm.
There was certainly something for all the family at the event with activities including: music, funfair rides, bubble ball, bumper carz, soft play trailer, cage soccer, inflatables, face painting, and much more.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy counted down to the grand fireworks finale.
