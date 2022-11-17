A total of 19 local teams and individuals were recognised for their achievements at the latest Mid Ulster District Council Civic Awards evening on Wednesday, November 16.
The ceremony took place in The Helicon at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, a special place that speaks of the life and literature of the award-winning poet, Seamus Heaney, and was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry.
The evening recognised a wide range of success from the district, most notably in the fields of hockey, Gaelic football, camogie, hurling and clay target shooting. Guests at the reception also heard about success in piping and drumming, and in broadcasting.
Speaking at the awards evening, Council Chair, Councillor Corry said: “Time and time again when we hold our civic receptions, we are struck by the hard work that goes into each and every achievement that we honour – a recognition that acknowledges the depth of your commitment and enthusiasm for your activity or area of work. Tonight we acknowledge these attributes and in many cases, are giving much deserved and usually unsought recognition for success.”
Pictured at the Civic Awards are representatives of the Lavey Under 17’s Hurling team, the inaugural winners of the Under Seventeen Táin Óg Division One Championship in 2022. Also pictured are Council Chair, Councillor Corry and nominating Councillor, Councillor S McPeake.
Benny Herron, Conor McCoskey and Connor Doherty, all members of this year’s Irish News Ulster GAA All-Star’s Senior Men’s Football team. Also pictured are Council Chair, Councillor Corry and nominating Councillors, Councillor Kearney, Councillor McFlynn, Councillor Bell, Councillor S. McPeake, Councillor D. McPeake, Councillor Totten, and Councillor McGuigan.
At the Civic Awards are Blathnaid McLaughlin, Abi McNeill and Eavanne Martin of St. Patrick’s College Maghera, who were chosen as EOS IT Solutions Ulster Schools’ Camogie All-Stars for 2022 to 2023. Also pictured are Council Chair, Councillor Corry and nominating councillors, Councillor McFlynn and Councillor Kearney.
Pictured at the Civic Awards are Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen) and Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks), who were both named in the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year. Also pictured are Council Chair, Councillor Corry and nominating councillors, Councillor S. McPeake, Councillor Bell and Councillor McGuigan.
