The ceremony took place in The Helicon at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, a special place that speaks of the life and literature of the award-winning poet, Seamus Heaney, and was hosted by the Chair of the Council , Councillor Córa Corry.

The evening recognised a wide range of success from the district, most notably in the fields of hockey, Gaelic football, camogie, hurling and clay target shooting. Guests at the reception also heard about success in piping and drumming, and in broadcasting.

Speaking at the awards evening, Council Chair, Councillor Corry said: “Time and time again when we hold our civic receptions, we are struck by the hard work that goes into each and every achievement that we honour – a recognition that acknowledges the depth of your commitment and enthusiasm for your activity or area of work. Tonight we acknowledge these attributes and in many cases, are giving much deserved and usually unsought recognition for success.”