12 pictures from Dungannon's breathtaking Halloween fireworks display
The rain didn’t dampen spirits as a large crowd turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Dungannon Halloween event and fireworks at Market Square on Friday evening.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:55 GMT
The event ended with a spectacular fireworks display firing from The Hill.
There was something for all the family with activities including: Halloween themed walkabout characters, fire juggler performance, The Addams Family Musical and face painting.
The popular Glasgowbury Samba Band also performed and counted into the grand finale fireworks display along with Chair of the Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy.
1 / 3