The spectacular fireworks display fired from The Hill at the Council’s Dungannon Halloween event on Friday evening.

12 pictures from Dungannon's breathtaking Halloween fireworks display

The rain didn’t dampen spirits as a large crowd turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Dungannon Halloween event and fireworks at Market Square on Friday evening.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:55 GMT

The event ended with a spectacular fireworks display firing from The Hill.

There was something for all the family with activities including: Halloween themed walkabout characters, fire juggler performance, The Addams Family Musical and face painting.

The popular Glasgowbury Samba Band also performed and counted into the grand finale fireworks display along with Chair of the Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy.

Pictured enjoying the Halloween event at Market Square on Friday evening.

1. A frightening night was had by all!

Pictured enjoying the Halloween event at Market Square on Friday evening. Photo: MUDC

All smiles at the Council’s Halloween event in Dungannon.

2. A frightening night was had by all!

All smiles at the Council’s Halloween event in Dungannon. Photo: MUDC

All smiles at the Council’s Halloween event in Dungannon.

3. Spooky goings on in Dungannon

All smiles at the Council’s Halloween event in Dungannon. Photo: MUDC

The Addams Family musical was a crowd-pleaser at the Dungannon Halloween event.

4. Halloween event returns with a bang!

The Addams Family musical was a crowd-pleaser at the Dungannon Halloween event. Photo: MUDC

