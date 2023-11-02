Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
A fabulous fireworks finale finished the free Halloween Hooley in Maghera.A fabulous fireworks finale finished the free Halloween Hooley in Maghera.
A fabulous fireworks finale finished the free Halloween Hooley in Maghera.

12 pictures from the Monster Halloween hooley and fireworks display in Maghera

Thousands of people turned out in Maghera for lots of free family fun and fireworks, despite the rain.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT

Maghera Leisure Centre hosted the annual Halloween Hooley where lots of fun was had by little and not so little ones.

Lots of little witches and monsters came along and enjoyed the entertainment and activities on offer, followed by a stunning firework display which lit up the sky and brought activities to a close.

Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Meta Graham, counted down to the grand finale fireworks display.

The Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Meta Graham attends the Maghera Halloween Hooley and Fireworks event at Maghera Leisure Centre

1. Halloween hooley

The Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Meta Graham attends the Maghera Halloween Hooley and Fireworks event at Maghera Leisure Centre Photo: MUDC

Families enjoy the free entertainment on offer at the Halloween Hooley and Fireworks event by Mid Ulster District Council in Maghera.

2. Halloween hooley

Families enjoy the free entertainment on offer at the Halloween Hooley and Fireworks event by Mid Ulster District Council in Maghera. Photo: MUDC

Families enjoy the free entertainment on offer at the Halloween Hooley and Fireworks event by Mid Ulster District Council in Maghera.

3. Halloween hooley

Families enjoy the free entertainment on offer at the Halloween Hooley and Fireworks event by Mid Ulster District Council in Maghera. Photo: MUDC

Face painters went down a treat with all the kids who attended the Maghera Halloween Hooley.

4. Halloween hooley

Face painters went down a treat with all the kids who attended the Maghera Halloween Hooley. Photo: MUDC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MagheraCouncil