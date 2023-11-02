12 pictures from the Monster Halloween hooley and fireworks display in Maghera

Thousands of people turned out in Maghera for lots of free family fun and fireworks, despite the rain.

Maghera Leisure Centre hosted the annual Halloween Hooley where lots of fun was had by little and not so little ones.

Lots of little witches and monsters came along and enjoyed the entertainment and activities on offer, followed by a stunning firework display which lit up the sky and brought activities to a close.

Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Meta Graham, counted down to the grand finale fireworks display.

