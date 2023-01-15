4. Richard and William Gilpin from Loughgall, Co Armagh

William Gilpin manages the family vegetable business at Loughgall, Co Armagh. The family have been growing vegetables for 50 years and William remarks the business has continued “to grow depending on what the opportunity is and what the market needs.” The family supply supermarkets across the country. In January, they’re busy harvesting savoy cabbages, some of which will be making their way to Spain. It takes teamwork to get the job done and William is joined by his cousin Richard who oversees the field work.

Photo: contributed