4 . Centre is a 'ghost town' says many who are pleading for council to slash rates and attract businesses

Portadown Town Centre in November 2007. So much as changed and many of you think for the worse. One resident said: "I remember coming to Portadown in 2006. High street was buzzing, full of shops nice coffee places. The High Street Mall was the place everyone enjoyed. Now what has happened to the town is great example of how to destroy the busy town and turn it into ghost town. Place is full of empty outlets, the town can offer only charity shops, barbers and bargain chains. High rates and overpriced rent is pushing the small business away. Closing of Cascades was just another nail to the coffin." Another former business owner said: "I had a shop in Woodhouse street for 14 years before I was forced to runaway from Portadown. The council was beyond unsupportive to small businesses." Another said: "Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be any incentives toward encouraging more retailers to the town centre. Would expensive rates be a drawback? There needs to be changes soon." And another said: "I love Portadown and I'm trying to support it as much as I can, but the council doesn't seem to share those feelings. they want easy money from big shops." One reader said: "Portadown as a town centre is lost … too many shops struggling due to rates, rent charges and general running costs. The town needs council help, charity stores and banks don’t bring shoppers into town. What incentive is there to run a town centre business? How could empty units and current tenants be incentivised? Why has the Top Shop old unit not been snapped up? Why is the Bridge Street area looking so shabby? Clearly Portadown is not being sold to the big players." Photo: TONY HENDRON