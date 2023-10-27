12 suggestions from people of Portadown on what would make the town a better place
When we asked recently what would make Portadown a better place you, our readers, responded in droves with many interesting and imaginative ideas.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
The vast majority of you called for the reopening of Cascades Leisure Centre with one person describing its closure as ‘the final nail in the coffin’ for Portadown.
Many of you recalled Portadown when it was ‘buzzing’ with shops and felt Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council wasn’t doing enough to promote the town with high rates blamed by most as a reason for businesses shutting.
Others felt the town centre should be completely pedestrianised with plenty of sheltered seating and town centre market. Some suggested a free tram service from the outskirts of the town to the centre and others wanted more bars and cafes, particularly cafes which open in the evening. Some suggested a cinema and bowling alley to liven up the town. Many felt that there is too much graffiti.
Here is a snapshot of some of your views.
1. 'Bring back the pool' - vast majority of people want Cascades Leisure Centre to reopen
Cascades Leisure Centre in Portadown, Co Armagh. The popular pool and leisure facility was shut down by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council when the new South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon opened three years ago. It is currently in a very poor state of disrepair. However there is overwhelming support from locals keen for the council to reopen the leisure centre and bring it back to its former glory.. One resident said: "The closing of Cascades was just another nail to the coffin of Portadown." Another urged that the pool reopen plus suggested 24/7 gym opening times. Another said: "There’s a lot of people including myself who would love Portadown swimming pool to be reopened. The new pool is a huge disappointment and does not cater for everyone." Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Calls for more public toilets in the town centre
The Public Toilets in William St, Portadown at Millennium Court were closed in 2021 as were the public toilets in High Street Mall. This has left very few public toilets in Portadown town centre causing much distress to those in need. There has been a huge response from readers asking that more public toilets be provided. One person said: "Some free public toilets for shoppers would be brilliant. Not sure why the toilets closed in the Mall but parents are struggling to find places to even change there child’s nappies." Another said: "More accessible public toilets, don't know why they disappeared from the High Street Mall." One woman asked for better public toilets, adding: "As an 8 month pregnant woman it is very distressing to need the toilet in town. I have on numerous occasions needed to buy something in Greggs to use their toilet or the Cookery Nook. Unless I am over by Tesco there are no other toilets nearby which is awful when you are pregnant or have young children with you." Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Call to clean up graffiti which is blighting the town centre and surrounding area
Many calls have been made to clean up the graffiti blighting the town centre in recent years. One person said: "There should be more education for young people involved in graffiti and the laws around private assets." Another said: "Graffiti is really bringing the whole tone of the town down. It's time government bodies and council did a massive clean up and brought the town back up to standard." A third reader said: "It's ugly, not even good graffiti. It is just defacing signs." Photo: Carmel Robinson
4. Centre is a 'ghost town' says many who are pleading for council to slash rates and attract businesses
Portadown Town Centre in November 2007. So much as changed and many of you think for the worse. One resident said: "I remember coming to Portadown in 2006. High street was buzzing, full of shops nice coffee places. The High Street Mall was the place everyone enjoyed. Now what has happened to the town is great example of how to destroy the busy town and turn it into ghost town. Place is full of empty outlets, the town can offer only charity shops, barbers and bargain chains. High rates and overpriced rent is pushing the small business away. Closing of Cascades was just another nail to the coffin." Another former business owner said: "I had a shop in Woodhouse street for 14 years before I was forced to runaway from Portadown. The council was beyond unsupportive to small businesses." Another said: "Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be any incentives toward encouraging more retailers to the town centre. Would expensive rates be a drawback? There needs to be changes soon." And another said: "I love Portadown and I'm trying to support it as much as I can, but the council doesn't seem to share those feelings. they want easy money from big shops." One reader said: "Portadown as a town centre is lost … too many shops struggling due to rates, rent charges and general running costs. The town needs council help, charity stores and banks don’t bring shoppers into town. What incentive is there to run a town centre business? How could empty units and current tenants be incentivised? Why has the Top Shop old unit not been snapped up? Why is the Bridge Street area looking so shabby? Clearly Portadown is not being sold to the big players." Photo: TONY HENDRON