Tackling the litter problem in Magherafelt and Cookstown is something the local Council put a lot of effort into each year.Tackling the litter problem in Magherafelt and Cookstown is something the local Council put a lot of effort into each year.
12 things that might make Cookstown and Magherafelt better places to live

Affordable housing, better health care services, and free / cheaper parking are just some of the things that might make Cookstown and Magherafelt better places to live.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 18:05 BST

Both towns are close neighbours that have a good deal in common, but can they be made more attractive for future generations?

Encouraging more people to live in the town centres, reducing the volume of traffic, particularly in Cookstown, and improving infrastructure might help.

Here are 12 suggestions on how to make Cookstown and Magherafelt better towns. Have you any other ideas?

The downgrading of the Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt was strongly opposed by people in Cookstown and Magherafelt. A full return of services to the hospital is something they would like to see happen.

1. Return our hospital

The downgrading of the Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt was strongly opposed by people in Cookstown and Magherafelt. A full return of services to the hospital is something they would like to see happen. Photo: Google Maps

Getting a key to a house is a big need in both Cookstown and Magherafelt, where property prices are high and there is a shortage of social housing.

2. Affordable housing

Getting a key to a house is a big need in both Cookstown and Magherafelt, where property prices are high and there is a shortage of social housing. Photo: Kinga Krzeminska

For motorists in Cookstown the bypass road cannot come quickly enough. The town has been plagued with traffic jams for years and local politicians have been calling for a start on the bypass road which they say will be a "game changer" not only for Cookstown but Mid Ulster as a whole.

3. Cookstown tailbacks

For motorists in Cookstown the bypass road cannot come quickly enough. The town has been plagued with traffic jams for years and local politicians have been calling for a start on the bypass road which they say will be a "game changer" not only for Cookstown but Mid Ulster as a whole. Photo: Travelpix Ltd

Many people would like to see the restoration of the rail link between Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungannon. Pictured is the former railway station at Station Road in Magherafelt.

4. Bring back the rail link

Many people would like to see the restoration of the rail link between Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungannon. Pictured is the former railway station at Station Road in Magherafelt. Photo: Google Maps

