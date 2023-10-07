Register
Ballymena born actor Liam Neeson.Ballymena born actor Liam Neeson.
12 times Retribution's Ballymena star Liam Neeson rocked the box office

One of Northern Ireland's national treasures, Oscar-nominated Liam Neeson has graced our screens once again, this time as the star of Retribution.
By Jamila Mohamed
Published 7th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST

Neeson has proved time after time that his skills showcased over the past several decades make him one of Hollywood’s greatest assets.

Born in Ballymena in 1952, Neeson made his debut in the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

He has appeared in a variety of roles during his acting career. Credited for his versatility, it is his commanding performance in action movies such as Taken that he is best recognised for.

Here are 12 times Liam Neeson rocked the box office.

1. Schindler’s List (1993)

Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielber’s Best Picture winner Schindler's List, a role he was nominated for Best Actor for. No doubt one of his best performances, this Holocaust drama showcases Schindler’s transition from a self-indulgent Nazi businessman into a man desperate to save the lives of thousands of Jewish refugees. No doubt, this Holocaust drama stands as one of Neeson’s finest performances of his career, in which he illustrates Schindler’s remarkable transformation from a self-indulgent Nazi businessman to a compassionate individual determined to rescue thousands of Jewish refugees Photo: IMDB

2. Michael Collins (1996)

In this spellbound biopic, Neeson takes on the titular role of Michael Collins, delving deep into the life of the infamous leader of the Irish Republican Army during the tumultuous Irish War of Independence in the early 20th Century. Neeson’s exceptional performance in the role earned him numerous acting accolades including the Best Actor award. Undoubtedly, his personal experience growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles significantly influenced his truly moving performance. Photo: IMDB

3. Ordinary Love (2019)

In this heart-wrenching film, Neeson takes on the role of Tom Manville. When his wife Joan receives a breast cancer diagnosis, Tom and Joan embark on a courageous journey to preserve their relationship amidst the challenges of confronting the relentless illness. Neeson’s portrayal of navigating the throes of anticipatory grief is nothing short of compelling, making this film an absolute must-watch. Photo: IMDB

4. Silence (2016)

In one of Martin Scorsese’s most thought-provoking works, Neeson delivers a compelling supporting performance as Father Cristóvão Ferreira. This film depicts two 17th-century Jesuit priests who embark on a challenging journey to Edo-era Japan to find their missing mentor Father Ferreira upon hearing rumours that he has renounced his faith and embraced a new life. Despite his brief appearance, Neeson’s pivotal role is nothing short of great, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Photo: Kerry Brown

