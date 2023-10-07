12 times Retribution's Ballymena star Liam Neeson rocked the box office

1 . Schindler’s List (1993)

Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielber’s Best Picture winner Schindler's List, a role he was nominated for Best Actor for. No doubt one of his best performances, this Holocaust drama showcases Schindler’s transition from a self-indulgent Nazi businessman into a man desperate to save the lives of thousands of Jewish refugees. No doubt, this Holocaust drama stands as one of Neeson’s finest performances of his career, in which he illustrates Schindler’s remarkable transformation from a self-indulgent Nazi businessman to a compassionate individual determined to rescue thousands of Jewish refugees Photo: IMDB