12 top photos from Ulster University Business School’s Excellence Awards

A total of 27 awards were presented to top students in the class of 2023 across subjects including marketing, business studies and human resource management.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Academy Restaurant at the university’s Belfast campus, Dr Mary Boyd, head of department, said: “Ulster University Business School prides itself on equipping students with the skills and knowledge to become leaders in their fields and investing in talent across a wide range of sectors.

"We’d like to thank our sponsors for supporting the awards, which help demonstrate our commitment to providing an important mix of academic and practical learning. Our students continue to deliver above and beyond, and we’re delighted to celebrate all of their hard work during their studies.”

1 . Proud Students (L-R) BSc Hons Business Studies course director Paul Dickson, Melissa Warnock and Leigh Brown, CIMA (Ireland). Melissa, from Lisburn, won the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Ireland Achievement of Excellence Award for highest business accounting mark. Photo: Aaron McCracken

2 . Proud Students Award-winning students at the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing Excellence event. Photo: Aaron McCracken

3 . Proud Students BSc Hons Human Resource Management graduate Mark McRandle won the Hunter Savage Award for highest achieving final year student. Mark, from Larne, is pictured with Dr Fodhla McGrane, BSc Hons HRM course director and Stephanie Mulholland, Hunter Savage. Photo: Aaron McCracken