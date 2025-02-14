Whether your priority is letting them burn off their boundless energy or simply enjoying a leisurely stroll together, Northern Ireland offers some of the most scenic, dog-friendly trails imaginable. From windswept coasts to ancient woodlands, there's something to suit all breeds and personalities.
Each dog is unique, but their breed offers an insight into their exercise preferences. A high-energy Border Collie thrives on a challenge, while a little Dachshund might prefer a gentler wander. To make things easier, we’ve curated this guide to match the perfect walk with your dog’s specific needs, ensuring a fulfilling outing for both of you.
From tranquil beaches to lush woodlands and National Trust properties, exploring these walks together offers a multitude of wonderful opportunities to combine an adventure for your four-legged friend with your enjoyment of the breathtaking scenery that Northern Ireland is known for around the world.
1. Labrador
Labradors are water-mad and endlessly energetic, thriving on long, varied walks where they can indulge their curiosity as well as their love for swimming. Murlough Beach, nestled beneath the Mourne Mountains in County Down, provides an ideal playground for these happy-go-lucky pups. The sandy shoreline is perfect for a galloping run and gentle waves allow for a refreshing dip in the Irish Sea, Labrador heaven! To find out more, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/murlough-national-nature-reserve/visiting-murlough-nnr-with-your-dog Photo: Samuel Thompson on Unsplash
2. Cocker Spaniel
Cocker Spaniels are quick, clever and bursting with energy - their ideal walk must provide as much mental stimulation as it does physical. That’s why Castle Ward is a perfect fit for these floppy-eared dynamos - with miles of trails that weave through ancient woodland and skim the shoreline, there’s no shortage of new sights, smells, and textures to keep their sharp minds engaged. Castle Ward is the perfect spot for wearing them out, well, for a little while anyway! To find out more, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/castle-ward/visiting-castle-ward-with-your-dog Photo: Marina Grynykha on Unsplash
3. Border Collie
Border Collies are the A star students of the dog world, with brains to burn and a need to stay busy they crave a walk that challenges both body and mind. The Divis Ridge Trail, nestled in the Belfast Hills, is tailor-made for their constant curiosity. This four-mile circuit offers open expanses perfect for sprinting, alongside panoramic views of Belfast for you and endless smells to keep their sharp minds engaged. A proper adventure for a dog that thrives on action. To find out more, go to discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/divis-ridge-trail-p708521 Photo: Baptist Standaert on Unsplash
4. Miniature Schnauzer
Miniature Schnauzers have big personalities and quick minds. Always ready for action, their idea of fun is a moderate walk offering plenty of sniffing opportunities. Rowallane Garden in County Down is wonderful to explore with these fun little dogs. Offering a variety of paths through lush gardens and tranquil woodlands, your Schnauzer will have plenty to sniff, see, and explore without feeling overwhelmed. To find out more, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/rowallane-garden/visiting-rowallane-garden-with-your-dog Photo: Sebastian Coman Travel on Unsplash
