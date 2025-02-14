2 . Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are quick, clever and bursting with energy - their ideal walk must provide as much mental stimulation as it does physical. That’s why Castle Ward is a perfect fit for these floppy-eared dynamos - with miles of trails that weave through ancient woodland and skim the shoreline, there’s no shortage of new sights, smells, and textures to keep their sharp minds engaged. Castle Ward is the perfect spot for wearing them out, well, for a little while anyway! To find out more, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/castle-ward/visiting-castle-ward-with-your-dog Photo: Marina Grynykha on Unsplash