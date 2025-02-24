3 . Jessica and Niall

Jessica is from Tandragee. Balancing her role as an accounts payable specialist at Kingspan with her weekend barista gig at Kaba Coffee, she definitely knows how to keep busy. She is also participating in her second Strictly dance competition with Niall, having developed a passion for dancing from the last show. Her free time consists of her love for experimental cooking, running marathons, embracing new challenges and exploring new experiences in the ‘big smoke’ with her friends, from trying new foods to attending random concerts, and to finish the weekend with a good boogie! She is always on the go and never home. An adrenaline junkie! A random fact is that she is a twin, and the pair are described as "chalk and cheese". Niall is from Armagh and works as the Divisional Customer Experience Manager at Kingspan. Niall was in the 2024 Strictly and couldn't wait to get involved again in 2025. Out of all of the fantastic experiences that he had in the 2024 show, the most important thing that he learned was... that he hasn't mastered the art of spray tan! Outside of learning his jive and freestyle routines, Niall enjoys reading football and going to the cinema. Fun fact: he also speaks French and Spanish which he enjoys using to make the most of his holidays and, as he found out in his uni days, recognises that it comes in handy when French tourists need help finding a pub in Portstewart! Jessica and Niall are dancing for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to support the fantastic work that they do in supporting cancer patients at all stages of their diagnoses. Photo: Marie Allen Photography