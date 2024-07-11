13 fantastic shops to visit in Belfast if you're looking for something quirky or curious

4 . Young Savage, 22 Church Lane

Young Savage is a vintage store in Belfast which stocks clothing, records and books, with fresh vintage stock constantly available. There is always something unique and new to be found inside the Church Lane store which is crying out to be added to your collection.Celebrating nine years since they opened their current store this month, Young Savage continues to provide rare vintage pieces for everyone who steps foot inside the quirky outlet.For more information, go to instagram.com/theyoungsavagebelfast Photo: Young Savage via Facebook