13 fantastic shops to visit in Belfast if you're looking for something quirky or curious

There are a vast range of unique items available across quirky shops within the city, but they can often be tucked away or aren’t the most obvious places to spot.
These types of unique stores stock unusual items including clothing, music, accessories and so much more.
Grab a shopping bag, pack your purse full of cash an d head on out to see what exquisite items you can spot.
Here are 13 of the quirkiest shops in Belfast that you must visit.
1. Petty Kingdom, Lombard Street
Petty Kingdom is a vintage clothing and record store in Belfast’s city centre, stocking a range of vintage clothing items, books, records and accessories.Make sure to get in-store to check out all the rare pieces that they have in stock.For more information, go to instagram.com/pettykingdombelfast Photo: Petty Kingdom via Instagram
2. Born & Bred, 60-62 Ann Street
Born & Bred is a unique and special gifting brand which can be found right in Belfast’s city centre known for promoting a plethora of local Irish talent.The in-store experience provides customers with a range of special, personal products centring on Irish culture from a variety of small businesses.Within the carefully curated array of stock, customers can find unique clothing items, seasonal prints, alternative artworks, food and drink products plus so much more, making them a go-to gifting shop for many locals and tourists.For more information, go to wearebornandbred.com Photo: Born & Bred via Facebook
3. Keats & Chapman, 21 North Street
Keats and Chapman is the last independent bookstore left within the city centre of Belfast and stocks an estimated 30,000 second hand books inside its North Street premises. The shop provides a unique shopping experience for customers as they hunt through the piles of books, double-stacked shelves and endless topics As well as hunting for your next new book purchase, Keats & Chapman also stock a range of CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and boardgames.For more information, go to keatsandchapman.ie Photo: Keats and Chapman via Facebook
4. Young Savage, 22 Church Lane
Young Savage is a vintage store in Belfast which stocks clothing, records and books, with fresh vintage stock constantly available. There is always something unique and new to be found inside the Church Lane store which is crying out to be added to your collection.Celebrating nine years since they opened their current store this month, Young Savage continues to provide rare vintage pieces for everyone who steps foot inside the quirky outlet.For more information, go to instagram.com/theyoungsavagebelfast Photo: Young Savage via Facebook