There are some great unique gifts suitable for Father's Day which are unique to Northern Ireland.

13 funky Father's Day gifts made right here in Northern Ireland

When it comes to making Father’s Day a little bit more special it can be hard to think of the perfect gift.
By Rachel Stephens
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

If you’re struggling to think of what to buy your dad because nothing on the high street quite fits the kind of man he is, why not try getting an original, locally-made gift this year?

Regardless of whether your dad is a foodie, coffee addict, budding artist or fashionista father, there are plenty of unique and quirky gifts to choose from by local artisans and makers.

Here are some of our favourites:

Cowfield Design is a Belfast-based father, son business that creates unique gifts inspired by Northern Irish culture. They have created a mini Belfast sink (butler sink) inspired by the original and iconic Belfast Sinks. Formed with glazed and fired ceramic, use this sink as a plant holder, stationary pot, or tea caddy. For more information, go to cowfielddesign.com

1. Mini Belfast Sink

Cowfield Design is a Belfast-based father, son business that creates unique gifts inspired by Northern Irish culture. They have created a mini Belfast sink (butler sink) inspired by the original and iconic Belfast Sinks. Formed with glazed and fired ceramic, use this sink as a plant holder, stationary pot, or tea caddy. For more information, go to cowfielddesign.com

Give the gift of comfort with Sock Co Op’s Giants Causeway inspired soft combed cotton socks. Featuring Northern Irish landmarks like the famous pillars, Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, and the Antrim mountains, these socks will comfort you every step of the way. For more information, go to wearebornandbred.com

2. Giants Causeway Socks

Give the gift of comfort with Sock Co Op's Giants Causeway inspired soft combed cotton socks. Featuring Northern Irish landmarks like the famous pillars, Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, and the Antrim mountains, these socks will comfort you every step of the way. For more information, go to wearebornandbred.com

Northern Irish coffee roasters, Fidela, work with farms in Colombia to create ethically sourced and traceable specialty coffee. Grab a coffee sample pack, containing three full bags- perfect for the caffeine addict. For more information, go to fidelacoffee.com

3. Coffee Beans from Local Roasters

Northern Irish coffee roasters, Fidela, work with farms in Colombia to create ethically sourced and traceable specialty coffee. Grab a coffee sample pack, containing three full bags- perfect for the caffeine addict. For more information, go to fidelacoffee.com

Enoksen is a Belfast-based watch company who specialises in providing high quality watches for men. Pick from a range of colours and straps with their ‘Build Your Own’ service and craft the perfect custom watch for Father’s Day. For more information, go to enoksenwatches.com

4. Custom Made Watch

Enoksen is a Belfast-based watch company who specialises in providing high quality watches for men. Pick from a range of colours and straps with their 'Build Your Own' service and craft the perfect custom watch for Father's Day. For more information, go to enoksenwatches.com

