Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Tempt your tastebuds with a visit to one of Northern Ireland's international food shops where you can find authentic products from around the world.Tempt your tastebuds with a visit to one of Northern Ireland's international food shops where you can find authentic products from around the world.
Tempt your tastebuds with a visit to one of Northern Ireland's international food shops where you can find authentic products from around the world.

13 international food shops for you to explore across Northern Ireland

As Northern Ireland’s population becomes increasingly diverse, the demand for international food has grown.
By Deirdre MacMahon
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST

From Asian supermarkets to Polish delis, there are several shops offering a variety of authentic products from around the world.

Whether you're in the mood for exotic spices or traditional dishes from your homeland, these shops are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Here are some of the best international food shops you can check out across Northern Ireland.

Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton

Asia Supermarket supplies to the majority of Asian restaurants, shops, and takeaways in Northern Ireland. It offers a vast array of authentic Asian ingredients, including spices, sauces, noodles, rice, fresh vegetables, meat and fish, as well as having a cafe on site.

1. Asia Supermarket Belfast, 40 Ormeau Embankment, Belfast

Asia Supermarket supplies to the majority of Asian restaurants, shops, and takeaways in Northern Ireland. It offers a vast array of authentic Asian ingredients, including spices, sauces, noodles, rice, fresh vegetables, meat and fish, as well as having a cafe on site. Photo: Asia Supermarket Belfast via Facebook

Jj Shop is a polish shop selling everything you could possibly want from Poland, stocking all kinds of food. The chain has stores in the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands and has been praised for its array of items

2. Jj Shop, 71 Cregagh Road, Belfast

Jj Shop is a polish shop selling everything you could possibly want from Poland, stocking all kinds of food. The chain has stores in the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands and has been praised for its array of items Photo: Unsplash

Rodina-Eastern European Food Shop is a highly-rated store that provides customers with a wide variety of products at affordable prices. It offers a quality choice of Eastern foods from Ukraine, Romania, Macedonia, and Bulgaria.

3. Rodina-Eastern European Food Shop, 134 Sligo Road, Enniskillen

Rodina-Eastern European Food Shop is a highly-rated store that provides customers with a wide variety of products at affordable prices. It offers a quality choice of Eastern foods from Ukraine, Romania, Macedonia, and Bulgaria. Photo: Rodina-Eastern European Food Shop via Facebook

The only Italian grocery shop in Belfast, Cia by Italygnam is run by a family from Catania in the hopes of bringing flavours from their home to Northern Irish audiences. All of the shop's stock has been sourced directly from Italy, including cheeses, meats, pastas and other delicacies that are difficult to source.

4. Ciao by Italygnam, 101 Cregagh Road, Belfast

The only Italian grocery shop in Belfast, Cia by Italygnam is run by a family from Catania in the hopes of bringing flavours from their home to Northern Irish audiences. All of the shop's stock has been sourced directly from Italy, including cheeses, meats, pastas and other delicacies that are difficult to source. Photo: Ciao by Italygnam via Facebook

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland