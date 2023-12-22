13 memorable photos from life at CAFRE in 2023

4 . Campus Gallery

A total of 49 bursaries, each valued at £1,500, were awarded during 2023, along with seven scholarships worth £2,500 each. This, CAFRE says, demonstrates the unwavering support industry has for higher education students enrolled at the college. In total, £91,000 was presented to degree students studying at Greenmount Campus, Enniskillen Campus and Loughry Campus during 2023. Photo: Submitted by DAERA