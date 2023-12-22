13 memorable photos from life at CAFRE in 2023

A brush with royalty and UK WorldSkills successes were among the highlights as the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) reflected on the past year.
To mark the end of 2023 CAFRE took the opportunity to look back on activities, both on and off-campus, that successfully engaged with the agri-food and land-based sectors. Students have achieved outstanding competition success and staff have worked with industry partners to promote sustainability and innovation.
These 13 photos provide an insight to life across Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry campuses.
Three CAFRE Horticulture students competed at the UK WorldSkills finals. Two Level 3 graduates brought home medals in Landscape Gardening, Anna McLoughlin won gold and Aimee Copeland won silver. Anna is CAFRE's first female medal winner in Landscape Gardening.
Over 2,000 people visited Greenmount Campus, Antrim and Enniskillen Campus during the Bank of Ireland's celebration of Open Farm Weekend. The events offered visitors the chance to take a tour of the campuses, exploring and experiencing agriculture, horticulture, food and equine activities.
The 'Optimising Performance in the Equine Athlete' conference secured a fantastic line up of speakers including Lisa Allen (Equimech), Dr Sinead Devine (University College Dublin, Veterinary Hospital), Tony Tyler (World Horse Welfare) and Martin Payne (Master Farrier). The event focused on improving rider and horse performance.
A total of 49 bursaries, each valued at £1,500, were awarded during 2023, along with seven scholarships worth £2,500 each. This, CAFRE says, demonstrates the unwavering support industry has for higher education students enrolled at the college. In total, £91,000 was presented to degree students studying at Greenmount Campus, Enniskillen Campus and Loughry Campus during 2023. Photo: Submitted by DAERA