Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
The Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, with members of the Prom Friendship Group.The Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, with members of the Prom Friendship Group.
The Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, with members of the Prom Friendship Group.

13 photos from Swing Gals serving up floor-filling tunes at Larne tea dance

Over 60 people have attended a tea dance in Larne Town Hall featuring music by the Swing Gals.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:45 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 20:01 BST

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, joined in the dance floor-filling fun organised by the Prom Friendship Group and the council's Arts Service.

The friendship group, which meets on the last Tuesday of every month (6pm – 7.30pm) at Larne Leisure Centre, provides a safe and supportive event for people living with dementia.

On the dance floor to the sound of the Swing Gals at Larne Town Hall on Saturday.

1. Tea Dance

On the dance floor to the sound of the Swing Gals at Larne Town Hall on Saturday. Photo: PAUL MCILWAINE

Dancing to the music at Larne Town Hall on Saturday.

2. Tea Dance

Dancing to the music at Larne Town Hall on Saturday. Photo: PAUL MCILWAINE

The Mayor encouraging dance floor participation.

3. Tea Dance

The Mayor encouraging dance floor participation. Photo: PAUL MCILWAINE

Prom Friendship Group members with some of the younger members of the audience.

4. Tea Dance

Prom Friendship Group members with some of the younger members of the audience. Photo: PAUL MCILWAINE

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Larne