13 photos from Swing Gals serving up floor-filling tunes at Larne tea dance
Over 60 people have attended a tea dance in Larne Town Hall featuring music by the Swing Gals.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:45 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 20:01 BST
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, joined in the dance floor-filling fun organised by the Prom Friendship Group and the council's Arts Service.
The friendship group, which meets on the last Tuesday of every month (6pm – 7.30pm) at Larne Leisure Centre, provides a safe and supportive event for people living with dementia.
Page 1 of 3