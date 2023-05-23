With Uillean pipes playing and Lambeg Drums sounding, Culture Night, hosted by County Armagh Fleadh in Lurgan, has been hailed a huge success.

Pipers of the bagpipe variety joined tin whistle players and flautists while Irish dancers and Scottish dancers took to the floor – just some of the wonderful talent Co Armagh has to offer.

Each year the County Fleadh is held somewhere in Armagh and this year it’s Lurgan’s turn, a town and area with a wealth of talented musicians, singers, dancers, poets and artists.

Culture Night brought together talents from many traditions and eras including Isobel Hylands from Shankhill Parish Graveyard who gave an interesting talk on the historic cemetery which is the burial place of many fascinating people.

Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch - Lurgan said: “What a wonderful 'Culture Night' concert, in St Peters GAC Lurgan. We had a fantastic line up of performers. Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch - Lurgan thank all those that took part and attended. What a fantastic celebration.”

1 . Young piper entertains the crowds at Culture Night A young piper entertains the crowds at Culture Night in St Peter's GAC in Lurgan, part of the two week long County Armagh hosted this year by Lurgan. Photo: Contributed

2 . Musicians galore at Culture Night Some of the musicians and crowd who attended the Culture Night in St Peter's GAC in Lurgan, part of the two week long County Armagh hosted this year by Lurgan. Photo: Contributed

3 . Uilleann pipes proved hugely popular A young man plays the Uilleann Pipes and entertains the crowds at Culture Night in St Peter's GAC in Lurgan, part of the two week long County Armagh hosted this year by Lurgan. Photo: Contributed

4 . Isobel gives spellbinding talk on historic Shankill Graveyard Isobel Hylands gave a fascinating talk on the historic Shankill Graveyard in Lurgan at Culture Night in St Peter's GAC in Lurgan, part of the two week long County Armagh hosted this year by Lurgan. Photo: Contributed