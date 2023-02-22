Over 100 older people have enjoyed a Tea Dance hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Ballymoney.

Guests from the Happy Mondays group and the Evergreen Club were invited to the event, which took place in the Town Hall.

Entertainment was provided by well-known local singer Steve Farlow, who ensured the dance floor was busy throughout the afternoon with his popular mix of music.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who came along to this very special event as we enjoyed a great few hours of friendship, fun and dancing.

“The Happy Mondays group and the Evergreen Club play a vital role in the local community by bringing older people together and creating social opportunities for them throughout the week.

“From speaking with those in attendance, loneliness is a big issue for our older people, and members of both groups greatly value the opportunity to meet with others and spend time together.

“For those who live alone this is especially important, and I am very glad to see such an active support network in Ballymoney which is having a positive impact on the wellbeing of our older people.

“I hope all those in attendance enjoyed the afternoon as much as me, and on behalf of the Council I want to express our gratitude to the organisers behind the Happy Mondays group and the Evergreen Club for everything they do.”

1 . Tea dance The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with some of those who attended the Tea Dance in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

2 . Tea dance Guests pictured at the Tea Dance hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

3 . Tea dance The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with Vonnie Brewster at the Tea Dance. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

4 . Tea dance Pictured on the dance floor during the Tea Dance in Ballymoney Town Hall. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales