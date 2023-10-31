BBC sports journalist Stephen Watson was the guest of honour at Lurgan College Speech Day this year.
Headmaster of Lurgan College, Mr Kyle McCallan was full of praise for all the prize winners who were presented with their trophies at the recent event.
He said pupils at the college had ‘bucked the trend’ with pupils previously bracing for lower results in 2023. However it was top marks for the College this year with many high achievers gaining outstanding results in a variety of subjects.
Year 14 Prize Winners. Back Row: Sophie Gordon -The Farmgate Meats Challenge Cup for Sporting Endeavour, Kameron McLean -The CAM Computer Services Cup for A Level Digital Technology, Sam Stevenson - The Brian Hanna Cup for Rugby Football, Lewis Chambers - The Stevenson Shield for Rugby, Jodie Savage - House Trophy
Front Row: Erin Kearney - The Lions Award for Community Service, Lottie Williamson - The Charlene Barr Cup for Hockey, Katie Thompson - The Williams Cup for Hockey, Stuart Smith, The Lavery Cup for A Level History. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College
Chair of the Board of Governors of Lurgan College, Mr Stanley Abraham. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College
Year 14 Prize Winners Joel Cordner - The Headmaster's Award for Academic Excellence, The W D Johnston Cup for A Level Chemistry with Stacie Allen - The Headmaster's Award for Academic Excellence, The Trewsdale Award for A Level Geography, The Albert Houston Cup for A Level Physics, The Warmflow Cup for A Level Mathematics Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College
Year 14 Prize Winners: Back Row L-R Simon Kinnen -The Matthews Cup for the Boy contributing most to the School, Andrew Richardson - The Norman Emerson and Sons Cup for A Level Business Studies, Sarah Gardiner - The Kris Turnbull Innovation in Art Award. Front Row L-R Sarah Slaine - The Wylie Perpetual Cup for Musical Endeavour, Jessie Millar The Errol McCreedy Cup for A Level Religious Studies, Lauren Young - The Knox Cup for A Level Health and Social Care. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College