It’s been a hugely successful year already for Coleraine’s Nemesis Cheer and Dance teams with wins for all ages of participants from the group.

Nemesis Cheer and Dance was established in September 2020 as a local Coleraine club wanting to provide opportunities for boys and girls to participate in an exciting fun sport.

Head Coach Shania Watton said: “Cheerleading is very different to many sports and gives everyone the opportunity to shine. Our classes currently start from age 3 and up.

"We took our first teams to competition in February 2022 and couldn’t be happier with how our competition teams have grown since then. We now have 40 competitive athletes across four different teams.

"So far our teams are off to a brilliant start to their competitive season and we cannot wait to see them take the floor again in an all Ireland competition in Galway in March.

"Our first competition of the season was in Lisburn in January at DC12 Neon where our results were: Senior stunt group - 1st; Senior duo - 1st; Senior Cyclones - 2nd; Youth Blizzard - 2nd; Mini Raine - 2nd; Tiny Storm - 4th.

"We also recently competed at Incredibly Cool Events Frost Fest in February. Team results were as follows: Nemesis Senior stunt group 1st; Nemesis Senior Duo 1st; Nemesis Youth Blizzard 1st; Nemesis Senior Cyclones 2nd; Nemesis Tiny Storm 2nd; Nemesis Mini Raine 4th; Senior ICE Rink - Lauren 1st, Kerry 2nd; Mini ICE Rink - 1st."

Congratulations to everyone at Nemesis!

1 . Cheerleading Mini Comp - Jemima Noel, Faye Campbell, Phoebe Dalzell, Ellia Watt, Isla Evangelista, Emily Davison, Talilotu Ha’unga, Rowan Turner, Lola Ramsey, Fariyah Newman, Matilda Kane, Farrah Campbell, Sophia Laverty Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Cheerleading Mini - Talilotu Ha’unga, Emily Davison, Lola Ramsey, Faye Campbell, Jemima Noel, Farrah Campbell, Ellia Watt, Sophia Laverty, Matilda Kane, Fariyah Newman, Isla Evangelista, Phoebe Dalzell Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Cheerleading Members of Nemesis during a dress rehearsal. Dress rehearsal pictures courtesy of Lori Watton Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Cheerleading Senior 2 - Kerry Howe, Evie Graham, Lily Noel, Maya Ramsey, Charlotte Hook, Ruby Hook, Jessica McLernon Photo: s Photo Sales