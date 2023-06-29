The young people of Thomas Street Methodist Youth Fellowship organised a fundraising coffee morning on Saturday which was very well attended.

The aim was to raise funds for youth fellowship and a charity of their choice.

A spokesperson for the church said: “It’s amazing to see a group of young people who want to serve Jesus so passionately. Two words from the young people to describe the morning: together and love.

"Thank you to everyone who came to support them! £856 was raised which is an incredible amount.”

1 . Enjoying the atmosphere Enjoying the atmosphere at the Thomas Street Methodist Youth Fellowship coffee morning are from left, Daniel Friel, Bobby Magee (8), Fiona White and Wilfred and Faith Henderson. PT26-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Friends together Taking time out for a photo at the Thomas Street Methodist Youth Fellowship coffee morning are from left, Keith Wilson, Steven Wright, Darcy Proctor, mum, Clare and brother George. PT26-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Guests enjoying the food Making sure guests are well fed at the Thomas Street Methodist Youth Fellowship coffee morning are from left, Sophie Allen, Amber Henderson, Elissa-Rose Wilson and Sarah Cranston. PT26-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Great company Enjoying the company at the Thomas Street Methodist Youth Fellowship coffee morning are from left, May Porter, Eddie Drury, Eva Hutchinson and daughter Grace (7), Ruth Millar and Gail Lockhart. PT26-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page Page 1 of 3