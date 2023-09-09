Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Frankie Dettori with fans at Down Royal Racecourse on Friday evening.Frankie Dettori with fans at Down Royal Racecourse on Friday evening.
Frankie Dettori with fans at Down Royal Racecourse on Friday evening.

13 pictures as Frankie Detori fans turn on the style at Down Royal

Down Royal racegoers were in for a treat on Friday evening when legendary jockey Frankie Dettori made his Northern Ireland racing debut.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

The Italian stallion of flat race jockeys and one of the most decorated sportsmen of all time took to the saddle in glorious weather for the Grant Thornton Race Evening.

As well as entertaining the crowds on the racetrack, he hosted an unforgettable evening of anecdotes and humour afterwards at an 'Evening with Frankie Dettori'.

Ahead of the event, Frankie Dettori said: "I've had a fantastic career that has seen me race across the globe but believe it or not I've never ridden in Northern Ireland, so this is a first for me.

"I want to extend a huge thank you to Emma and her team at Down Royal Racecourse for their kind invitation to not only compete on Irish turf, but to host an evening of great craic with my Irish fans."

52-year-old Dettori announced his retirement at the end of 2022 - his last race in the UK will be at Royal Ascot on October 21, Champions Day.

Frankie Dettori arrives at Down Royal Racecourse for the Grant Thornton Race Evening.

1. Down Royal

Frankie Dettori arrives at Down Royal Racecourse for the Grant Thornton Race Evening. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Marian Knipe and Aisling Reilly enjoy a fine summer evening at Down Royal Racecourse.

2. Down Royal

Marian Knipe and Aisling Reilly enjoy a fine summer evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Lauren Nevin and Darcey Campbell at Down Royal Racecourse.

3. Down Royal

Lauren Nevin and Darcey Campbell at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Frankie Dettori pictured at Grant Thornton Race Evening on Friday at Down Royal Racecourse.

4. Down Royal

Frankie Dettori pictured at Grant Thornton Race Evening on Friday at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Frankie DettoriNorthern Ireland