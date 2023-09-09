Down Royal racegoers were in for a treat on Friday evening when legendary jockey Frankie Dettori made his Northern Ireland racing debut.

The Italian stallion of flat race jockeys and one of the most decorated sportsmen of all time took to the saddle in glorious weather for the Grant Thornton Race Evening.

As well as entertaining the crowds on the racetrack, he hosted an unforgettable evening of anecdotes and humour afterwards at an 'Evening with Frankie Dettori'.

Ahead of the event, Frankie Dettori said: "I've had a fantastic career that has seen me race across the globe but believe it or not I've never ridden in Northern Ireland, so this is a first for me.

"I want to extend a huge thank you to Emma and her team at Down Royal Racecourse for their kind invitation to not only compete on Irish turf, but to host an evening of great craic with my Irish fans."

52-year-old Dettori announced his retirement at the end of 2022 - his last race in the UK will be at Royal Ascot on October 21, Champions Day.

1 . Down Royal Frankie Dettori arrives at Down Royal Racecourse for the Grant Thornton Race Evening. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

2 . Down Royal Marian Knipe and Aisling Reilly enjoy a fine summer evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

3 . Down Royal Lauren Nevin and Darcey Campbell at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye