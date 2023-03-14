A series of three Mid Ulster District Council Civic Awards evenings recognising success in Mid Ulster will take place during March.

The first event took place last night, Monday 13 March where 15 local teams and individuals were recognised for their achievements most notably in the fields of sport, community and entertainment.

The ceremony took place at the Events Space at Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon and was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry.

Councillor Corry said: “While the achievements may all be different, the one thing which links each and every award recipient is the depth of their commitment and enthusiasm to their activity or area of work.

“Tonight we acknowledge all these attributes and in many cases, are giving much-deserved and usually unsought recognition for success. The award you will receive tonight is representative of that recognition and is a token of our appreciation.”

1 . Young karting star Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, is Charlie Condy who was crowned the Northern Ireland Karting Champion for 2022. Also pictured is nominating councillor, Councillor Meta Graham. Photo: Contributed

2 . All Star team Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, is Gareth Devlin who was selected in the Gaelic Life Ulster Football All Star Team. Gareth was also named the top scorer in the 2022-23 All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship. Also pictured is nominating Councillor, Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: contributed

3 . All Star team Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, is Kyran Robinson, who was selected in the Gaelic Life Ulster Football All Star Team. Also pictured is nominating councillor, Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: contributed

4 . Three time winners! Pictured at the Civic Awards with Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, are representatives from the Camogie team at St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon who won the Fr Davies’ Cup for the school for the third time. Also pictured is nominating councillor, Councillor Dan Kerr. Photo: contributed