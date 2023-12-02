13 sparkling pictures at Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas tree switch-on in Portadown
There was a real community feel at the Christmas tree switch-on at Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown on Thursday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 21:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 21:13 GMT
The Salvation Army Band was on hand to provide some festive music while Play It by Ear got everyone into the festive mood with a special pantomime.
Santa had a busy evening meeting lots of children in his grotto and posing for photos.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the seasonal atmosphere.
