13 sparkling pictures at Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas tree switch-on in Portadown

There was a real community feel at the Christmas tree switch-on at Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown on Thursday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 21:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 21:13 GMT

The Salvation Army Band was on hand to provide some festive music while Play It by Ear got everyone into the festive mood with a special pantomime.

Santa had a busy evening meeting lots of children in his grotto and posing for photos.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the seasonal atmosphere.

The audience at the Thomas Sreett Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on and pantomime. PT50-212.

1. Crowds gather for seasonal event

The audience at the Thomas Sreett Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on and pantomime. PT50-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

Joining in the carol singing at the Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on are from left, Richard and Carol Newell, Aubrey and Joan Maginn and David Gates. PT50-201.

2. Smiles all round

Joining in the carol singing at the Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on are from left, Richard and Carol Newell, Aubrey and Joan Maginn and David Gates. PT50-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Happy faces at the Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on. Included are from left, Deborah McAteer, Mia McAteer (5) and Adrianna Thompson. PT50-202.

3. All smiles

Happy faces at the Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on. Included are from left, Deborah McAteer, Mia McAteer (5) and Adrianna Thompson. PT50-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on are, Jean McConnell, left, and Carol Hamilton. PT50-203.

4. Happy faces

Pictured at the Thomas Street Methodist Church Christmas lights switch on are, Jean McConnell, left, and Carol Hamilton. PT50-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

