The town no longer has a swimming pool, which has annoyed many of residents, especially as it was where the young Daniel Wiffen started his swimming career and now has won Olympic gold and bronze medals.
There is a great nostalgia for many of the town’s bars which are no longer open, such as the Railway Bar and the Ceili House.
Some will remember Woolworths in the town centre and many will also recall Ray McLeod’s music shop.
Visitors will also remember the town centre before the Public Realm works and the current central plaza and wider footpaths.
People are also finding it tougher now as so many banks have closed – just the Bank of Ireland and Santander remain on Lurgan with the Ulster Bank the most recent to close its doors.
1. Waves Leisure Centre
Waves Leisure Centre, Lurgan, Co Armagh. This swimming pool and leisure centre is much missed by the people of Lurgan. With access straight onto Lurgan Park it was a haven for many who wanted to enjoy a cup of tea after a long walk around the park, or enjoy the sauna and steam room. There was a great gym fully fitted with the best of exercise equipment and a fantastic pool where many local children learned to swim. Sadly it was bulldozed down by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council following a decision to open a new facility, South Lakes Leisure Centre, in Craigavon. Photo: Photo courtesy of Google
2. Town centre before the plaza
Market Street in Lurgan in 2016 before the widened pavements were introduced to the town centre. Some adore the new Plaza style with extensive paving running along the main part of the town. Others lament the current status and would prefer extra parking in the town centre. Photo: Google
3. Railway Bar
The Railway Bar, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Once a mecca for great music, fabulous food and wonderful company, the Railway Bar closed its doors a few years ago. Run by Noel Liggett and his wife Anne, it was a welcoming place for travellers coming off the nearby train. It's 'Liar's Corner' was legendary with some rare stories told. Some great bands played in the back bar at weekends which turned into a restaurant by day. The camaraderie between the locals was second to none and many regarded it as a 'home from home'. The Off Sales is still open to the public. Photo: Google
4. Ray's Music Shop
Ray McLeod's Music Shop in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Ray McLeod's shop in Queen's Street was where almost every musician in the area went to buy their first guitar or banjo. He was a legend in the music scene, always helpful and had plenty of advice. Ray was an accomplished musician himself and a Gospel singer as well as a Scout leader and passionate charity worker. Ray passed away in 2013 at the age of 64. Photo: Contributed
