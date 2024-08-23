3 . Railway Bar

The Railway Bar, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Once a mecca for great music, fabulous food and wonderful company, the Railway Bar closed its doors a few years ago. Run by Noel Liggett and his wife Anne, it was a welcoming place for travellers coming off the nearby train. It's 'Liar's Corner' was legendary with some rare stories told. Some great bands played in the back bar at weekends which turned into a restaurant by day. The camaraderie between the locals was second to none and many regarded it as a 'home from home'. The Off Sales is still open to the public. Photo: Google