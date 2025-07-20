13 things that visitors to Northern Ireland might find a little odd compared to the rest of the UK

Its unique geographic position means Northern Ireland has its own individual character that isn't related to other parts of the UK or Ireland.
From words having different meanings to food and drink not being as you might expect, there are a handful of little dissimilarities that might catch you out on your trip.
Here are some of the differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK that you might need to know.
1. Drinking measures
Ireland is known for being a country proud of its drinking culture, but you might not know that Northern Ireland applies southern Irish measures into its drinks. A standard unit in Northern Ireland is 10 grams or 35 ml compared to the 8 gram or 25 ml measurement you’d be used to receiving in the UK, so if you find yourself paying extra for an alcoholic drink or seem to be getting tipsy faster, just remember that you’ve received a bigger measure than usual. Photo: unsplash
2. Pasties are not what you think
English TikTok creator Katy Wallace shared her surprise when her Northern Irish husband, Mark, presented her with a pastie that looked far different from anything she’d tried before; but it only took one bite for the Northern Irish pastie to win her over. Particularly in England, the thought of a pasty will likely transport you to Cornwall and the thought of a baked pastry filled with beef and veg, but that’s far from what you’d get in Northern Ireland if you were to order one in a takeaway. A pastie here is a battered amalgamation of minced meat, potatoes and other veg, often pink in colour, which might not sound appetising, but rest assured that they are certainly worth a try on your visit Photo: unsplash
3. Football can mean something else
Depending on who you talk to, football can often refer to something other than the typical round ball being kicked about on a field. Some may refer to the game as soccer, with the term football adopting a new meaning altogether, referring to the game of Gaelic football, an Irish sport that is more similar to a hybrid soccer-rugby match, which can be confusing in itself. Photo: unsplash
4. Craic is definitely not the same as crack
If you’re after great craic, Northern Ireland is the spot for you, but don’t be taken aback if someone asks you if you’ve experienced any NI craic yet. Craic is simply a term for fun and often used in questions such as “what’s the craic?” or “any good craic?”, also having potential meanings of how things are going. Photo: unsplash
