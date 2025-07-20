13 things that visitors to Northern Ireland might find a little odd compared to the rest of the UK

2 . Pasties are not what you think

English TikTok creator Katy Wallace shared her surprise when her Northern Irish husband, Mark, presented her with a pastie that looked far different from anything she’d tried before; but it only took one bite for the Northern Irish pastie to win her over. Particularly in England, the thought of a pasty will likely transport you to Cornwall and the thought of a baked pastry filled with beef and veg, but that’s far from what you’d get in Northern Ireland if you were to order one in a takeaway. A pastie here is a battered amalgamation of minced meat, potatoes and other veg, often pink in colour, which might not sound appetising, but rest assured that they are certainly worth a try on your visit Photo: unsplash