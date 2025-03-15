13 types of Northern Ireland mums and how they might like to spend Mother's Day

Whether you want to surprise your mum or spoil yourself, aligning your personality traits with a gift or activity can make the day extra special. Heaven for some is time with family, sharing stories over a home-cooked meal. For others, time alone is the greatest gift - an indulgent spa treatment, gourmet meal, or even a hike in the stunning Northern Ireland landscape.
Perhaps you’re a history nerd seeking stories of the past, a foodie hungry for new flavours, or a thrill-seeking adrenaline chaser - worry not, we have scoured Northern Ireland for some of the best ways to celebrate Mother’s Day no matter what kind of mother you may be!
1. The Sentimental Mum
You don’t care if it sounds cheesy, family means everything to you and you have the bulging memory box to prove it. Celebrate this Mother’s Day by creating something new to add to this cherished stash. Tollymore Forest Park offers a stunning scenic backdrop for a photo shoot to capture a beautiful memory with your family. Or, if creating an heirloom is more your style, The Irish Linen Centre in Lisburn allows you to design your very own keepsake using Northern Ireland’s heritage craft of linen weaving. Find out more about Tollymore Forest park on discovernorthernireland.com, or find out more about The Irish Linen Centre on www.lisburnmuseum.com. Photo: Visit Belfast
2. The Spiritual Seeker
If you value mindfulness, inner balance, and a deep connection with nature, a Wild Bay Retreat on the Causeway Coast could be the perfect Mother’s Day gift from you, to you. This luxurious beachfront retreat blends meditation, yoga, and mindful movement with the healing power of the Atlantic Ocean. You can start your day with Hatha yoga and breathwork, embark on a guided mindful walk along the cliffs, and experience deep relaxation with a sound healing meditation featuring a professional harpist. It’s the ultimate way to reconnect, recharge, and find peace by the sea. Or, for a more solitary experience, visit Devenish Island where the tranquil atmosphere and monastic ruins offer an ideal setting for personal reflection. To find out more about Wild Bay Retreat go to wildbayretreats.com or for information about Devenish Island, go to discovernorthernireland.com. Photo: WildBay Retreats Facebook
3. The Modern Professional
Your life is a high-wire balancing act of meetings, school runs, and a neverending to-do list. But on Mother’s Day? The world can wait. Check into the luxurious, recently renovated Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to reset and recharge in glorious quiet. Or perhaps you'd prefer dinner at The Muddler’s Club, Belfast, where the service is as wonderful as the Michelin starred food and - best of all - someone else does the washing up. However you spend it, claim Mother’s Day as your time. For bookings and more information about Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort go to www.galgorm.com, for The Muddler’s Club, go to themuddlersclubbelfast.com. Photo: Muddlers Club website
4. The Traditional Matriarch
Tradition is at the heart of all your celebrations and you love nothing more than an opportunity to bring your family together. Flashy gifts won’t win your heart - it’s being with your loved ones, listening to them laugh as they sharing a meal and swap stories that brings you the deepest joy. A traditional music session at the Sunflower Pub in Belfast could be ideal after dinner entertainment. Alternatively, a visit to the Ulster Folk Museum, where memories of the past can inspire stories for the next generation offers something for the whole family. For more information about the Sunflower Bar, go to www.sunflowerbelfast.com or for information about the Ulster Folk Museum, go to www.ulsterfolkmuseum.org. Photo: Discover NI