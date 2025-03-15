13 types of Northern Ireland mums and how they might like to spend Mother's Day

4 . The Traditional Matriarch

Tradition is at the heart of all your celebrations and you love nothing more than an opportunity to bring your family together. Flashy gifts won’t win your heart - it’s being with your loved ones, listening to them laugh as they sharing a meal and swap stories that brings you the deepest joy. A traditional music session at the Sunflower Pub in Belfast could be ideal after dinner entertainment. Alternatively, a visit to the Ulster Folk Museum, where memories of the past can inspire stories for the next generation offers something for the whole family. For more information about the Sunflower Bar, go to www.sunflowerbelfast.com or for information about the Ulster Folk Museum, go to www.ulsterfolkmuseum.org. Photo: Discover NI