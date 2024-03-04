Organised by Déjà Vu Promotions and Positive Carrickfergus, the event saw 27 teams vying for supremacy with ‘Quiz Khalifa’ emerging victorious closely followed by ‘Pete Gordon & Ruth's Team’ in second place, and ‘The No Hopers’ securing third place.

The winning team commented: "Thanks to Positive Carrickfergus and Déjà Vu Promotions for putting on a great evening. Events like these are bringing our town together and we are looking forward to many more."

Echoing these sentiments, quizmaster and host, Bill Buchanan, said: ”The response was overwhelming, and it's fantastic to see the community of Carrickfergus come out for a night of fun and unity."

The host partnership is also encouraging people to mark their calendars for Saturday, May 25, when they will present an evening of interactive audience entertainment, including cabaret, live game shows and bingo.

Meanwhile, Positive Carrickfergus has also announced two upcoming events at Carrickfergus Town Hall. On Saturday, March 23, 12pm to 4pm, there will be a vinyl market featuring a wide selection of records formusic enthusiasts. Then on Saturday, April 27, an acoustic night will allow local talents to showcase their skills and entertain the community.

Reflecting on the quiz event, Positive Carrickfergus said "The Big Carrick Quiz is a great demonstration of what can happen when we work together to bring life back to the town centre. As we continue to work on creating an arts strategy for Carrickfergus with others, we are able to see more clearly the potential Carrick Town Hall has of becoming an arts centre run by the people of Carrickfergus.

Déjà Vu Promotions, born during the Covid-19 pandemic, remains dedicated to enriching communities across Co Antrim with top-quality, interactive entertainment. It has also announced the intention to host The Big Carrick Treasure Hunt and The Big Carrick Bake Off. These upcoming events promise to further enhance community engagement and celebration in Carrickfergus.

1 . Quiz Night Lisa, Lee, and Lynn of Positive Carrickfergus, joined by Bill Buchanan from Deja Vu Promotions, display The Big Carrick Quiz Shield before passing it on to the deserving winner. Photo: Darren Anderson & Daryl Taggart

2 . Quiz Night The inaugural event attracted 120 participants. Photo: Darren Anderson & Daryl Taggart

3 . Quiz Night Relaxing between the rounds at The Big Carrick Quiz. Photo: Darren Anderson & Daryl Taggart