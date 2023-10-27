14 fabulous photos from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Ballyclare High School
Over 73 performers have been taking part in Ballyclare High School’s production of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
The run (October 25 – 27) included a matinee for primary school pupils and and evening show for the Ballyclare High School community.
A huge undertaking, this highly technical production has drawn standing ovations with the audiences captivated by a fast paced, vibrant adventure with comedy and slapstick antics thrown in.
