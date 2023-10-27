Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Toot Sweet Dancers in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.Toot Sweet Dancers in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Toot Sweet Dancers in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

14 fabulous photos from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Ballyclare High School

Over 73 performers have been taking part in Ballyclare High School’s production of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.
By none
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST

The run (October 25 – 27) included a matinee for primary school pupils and and evening show for the Ballyclare High School community.

A huge undertaking, this highly technical production has drawn standing ovations with the audiences captivated by a fast paced, vibrant adventure with comedy and slapstick antics thrown in.

The full cast of Ballyclare High's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

1. Musical Gem

The full cast of Ballyclare High's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Submitted by Ballyclare High School

The Childcatcher, Victoria Hanna in Ballyclare High's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

2. Musical Gem

The Childcatcher, Victoria Hanna in Ballyclare High's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Submitted by Ballyclare High School

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's Jeremy and Jemima Potts played by Eloise Kirk and Eva McColgan.

3. Musical Gem

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's Jeremy and Jemima Potts played by Eloise Kirk and Eva McColgan. Photo: Submitted by Ballyclare High School

Reuben Hal, the Toymaker in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, taking his applause.

4. Musical Gem

Reuben Hal, the Toymaker in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, taking his applause. Photo: Submitted by Ballyclare High School

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page