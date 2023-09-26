Register
The Lynch family who enjoyed the ABC Council Good Relations Week event in Lurgan Park on Saturday. Included are, mum, Sarah, Eliza (2), dad Ryan and Luca (4). LM39-224.

14 feel-good photos from Good Relations Week Fun Day at Lurgan Park

Over 2,5000 attended a fabulous Fun Day in Lurgan Park as part of Good Relations Week celebrations.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 21:39 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 21:51 BST

Hosted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Saturday’s event event featured inflatables, a soft play bus, balloon modelling, face painting and much more.

The theme of Good Relations Week 2023 was ‘Together’ and how togetherness can make a difference to breaking down barriers and building more inclusive communities, council stated.

Photographer Tony Hendron was in attendance and captured these memorable images.

Enjoying a game at the ABC Council Good Relations Week Fun Day in Lurgan Park are from left, Shania Boden (3), mum, Antoinette and Amara Nolan- Nesbitt (4). LM39-222.

Enjoying a game at the ABC Council Good Relations Week Fun Day in Lurgan Park are from left, Shania Boden (3), mum, Antoinette and Amara Nolan- Nesbitt (4). LM39-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

Showing off their painted faces at the ABC Council Fun Day in Lurgan Park are sisters, Enya (4) and Mairead (3) McConnell. LM39-223.

Showing off their painted faces at the ABC Council Fun Day in Lurgan Park are sisters, Enya (4) and Mairead (3) McConnell. LM39-223. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles at the ABC Council Good Relations Week event in Lurgan Park are, from left, Angela Gregg and her dog, 'OTIS', Suzanne Ingram and son Jacob. LM39-226.

All smiles at the ABC Council Good Relations Week event in Lurgan Park are, from left, Angela Gregg and her dog, 'OTIS', Suzanne Ingram and son Jacob. LM39-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

Having a great day out at the ABC Council Good Relations Week celebration in Lurgan Park are Tanya Hamilton and daughter, Jessica (5) and Charlene Gracey with Charlotte Hamilton (2). LM39-228.

Having a great day out at the ABC Council Good Relations Week celebration in Lurgan Park are Tanya Hamilton and daughter, Jessica (5) and Charlene Gracey with Charlotte Hamilton (2). LM39-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

