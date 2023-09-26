14 feel-good photos from Good Relations Week Fun Day at Lurgan Park
Over 2,5000 attended a fabulous Fun Day in Lurgan Park as part of Good Relations Week celebrations.
Published 26th Sep 2023, 21:39 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 21:51 BST
Hosted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Saturday’s event event featured inflatables, a soft play bus, balloon modelling, face painting and much more.
The theme of Good Relations Week 2023 was ‘Together’ and how togetherness can make a difference to breaking down barriers and building more inclusive communities, council stated.
Photographer Tony Hendron was in attendance and captured these memorable images.
