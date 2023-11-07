Register
Enjoying the CarrickFEARgus event at Shaftesbury Park. Photo: Pacemaker

14 frighteningly good photos from Halloween celebrations in Carrickfergus

Shaftesbury Park had a Halloween makeover this year for the popular ‘CarrickFEARgus’ celebrations.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT

The sold out event saw the park turn into an illuminated trail for a monster mash of ghostly goings-on, with spine-tingling performances, characters and spooky attractions along the way.

Check out our gallery below for some snaps from the night – can you spot anyone you know?

The sold-out CarrickFEARgus event at Shaftesbury Park.

The sold-out CarrickFEARgus event at Shaftesbury Park. Photo: Pacemaker

Spooky costumes galore at the CarrickFEARgus event in Shaftesbury Park.

Spooky costumes galore at the CarrickFEARgus event in Shaftesbury Park. Photo: Pacemaker

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna takes charge of the bubble cart.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna takes charge of the bubble cart. Photo: Pacemaker

A performer at CarrickFEARgus in Shaftesbury Park.

A performer at CarrickFEARgus in Shaftesbury Park. Photo: Pacemaker

