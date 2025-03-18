14 great photos of trekkers celebrating St Patrick's Day at Slemish

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST
Almost 2,000 people took part in the traditional trek up Slemish to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Monday (March 17).

The climb allowed participants to retrace the footsteps of St Patrick, who according to legend, once tended sheep on the mountain.

Hikers also enjoyed a programme of entertainment including traditional dance and music from the 20-strong Portglenone Comhaltas, Counties Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers Association, and local duo, The Doone Brothers.

The event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

The Garrett family, Bobbie, Kathleen, Jude, Grace and Ellie-enjoy a picnic at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

1. Slemish Trek

The Garrett family, Bobbie, Kathleen, Jude, Grace and Ellie-enjoy a picnic at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne - got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

2. Slemish Trek

St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne - got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

Some walkers are heading up as others go back down Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

3. Slemish Trek

Some walkers are heading up as others go back down Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

Paul McLoughlin, Seamus Gillen and Chris Campbell enjoy the walk at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

4. 2T1A4803.jpg

Paul McLoughlin, Seamus Gillen and Chris Campbell enjoy the walk at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CountiesAntrim
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice