The climb allowed participants to retrace the footsteps of St Patrick, who according to legend, once tended sheep on the mountain.
Hikers also enjoyed a programme of entertainment including traditional dance and music from the 20-strong Portglenone Comhaltas, Counties Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers Association, and local duo, The Doone Brothers.
The event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.
1. Slemish Trek
The Garrett family, Bobbie, Kathleen, Jude, Grace and Ellie-enjoy a picnic at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
2. Slemish Trek
St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne - got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
3. Slemish Trek
Some walkers are heading up as others go back down Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
4. 2T1A4803.jpg
Paul McLoughlin, Seamus Gillen and Chris Campbell enjoy the walk at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
