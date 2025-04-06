14 happy pictures from Portadown Rugby Football Club's annual awards dinner
There was a chance to relax and soak up the highlights of the season at Portadown Rugby Club’s annual awards dinner on Saturday night.
Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:22 BST
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to snap some of those who enjoyed the evening.
1. Awards night
Pictured at the awards dinner are from left, Matthew Gillespie, Scott Craig and Max Boyce. PT14-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Awards night
Enjoying the Portadown RFC awards night are from left, David Collins, Scott McKInney and Jack Turkington. PT14-226. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Awards night
All smiles at the Portadown RFC awards dinner from, Andrew Morrison, Charlie Logan, Phil Shirley and Jordan Robb. PT14-228. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Awards night
Looking smart at the Portadown RFC awards dinner are from left, Christopher Thornbury, Drewe Flack and Niall Davison. PT14-229. Photo: TONY HENDRON
